This Phillies super fan has the ultimate rec room

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Home is where the heart is, and for David Backer, that would be in his rec room.

"There he is Mike, Superman with the "S" right there. My hero, my idol," Backer said. "Occasionally, I'll take my Veteran Stadium seats, that's right, put them in front of the TV and shell some peanuts and let them drop on the carpet, like we're at the stadium, and watch the game."

Where the stories of his life as a Phillies fan make a statement more than any wallpaper would.

"The 1980 World Championship poster, right in the center, Mike was kind enough to sign that for me," Backer said. "My Larry Bowa bat was from bat day."

He's used decades of fandom to decorate with a mix of mementos -- some bought and some caught at the ballpark.

"The great Richie Ashburn, the Hall of Famer, he always wore a golf cap so this was a giveaway," Backer said.

He's been collecting since he was a kid growing up in Glenside. Ask him about everything now as a grownup and out of his mouth like fastballs are the stats and facts about each piece.

"This is known as a serigraph, which are limited there are only 300 made," Backer said.

It's a lifetime of stuff.

"Right over there in the corner, 'Goodbye, Vet' and it actually had a glow to it when you walked away and there was a lot of tears of the memories," Backer said.

That's anything but.

"All of this represents my life, it represents time spent with friends and family that's what all this stuff represents," Backer said.