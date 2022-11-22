Watch CBS News
Thief took over $20K from safe at Philadelphia church: cops

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are looking for a burglar who they say broke into a Philly church, cracked a safe and made off with thousands of dollars in cash and checks.

The burglary occurred Nov. 12 at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, along the city's northern border Cheltenham Avenue.

The burglar was seen on surveillance video walking through the parking lot and then breaking through a glass door to enter the church, Philadelphia police say.

Inside, the thief headed to the main office, where a locked safe was on the floor. They broke into the safe and took about $20,000-$25,000 in cash and checks. Then they left the building walking toward Cheltenham Avenue.

Police described the suspect as a man wearing a black coat, pants and sneakers, along with yellow and black work gloves and a black backpack with the word "BRAND" on it.

Anyone with information should contact police.

