These New Jersey parents were diagnosed with cancer in their 30s – and they're not alone

Cancer deaths are declining, but younger people are being diagnosed more: report

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — Cancer deaths in the U.S. continue to fall, but a growing number of young people are being diagnosed with cancer, according to a new report released Wednesday by the American Cancer Society.

Among the findings in this new report for the first time: Colon cancer has become the leading cancer killer of young men.

One South Jersey couple is part of this concerning trend.

Making tea at home in Williamstown, New Jersey, Jamil and Rick Rivers appreciate each day together.

"We're constantly thinking about how can we make sure to take care of ourselves," Jamil Rivers said.

They were both diagnosed with cancer in their 30s.

"I was able to stand by her and walk her through it," Rick Rivers said.

Rick Rivers was just 31 when he found out he had colon cancer. It runs in his family.

He also has other medical conditions. Then Jamil Rivers was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer.

"It definitely hit me like a ton of bricks because I was supposed to be the healthy one," Jamil Rivers said.

And the parents of three are not alone. Young people getting cancer is becoming more common.

Dr. Jonathan Villena with the American Cancer Society said the organization's new report shows six of the 10 leading cancers are now being diagnosed in people under the age of 50.

"That is a worrying trend that we're seeing," Dr. Jonathan Villena said.

The new report also says colon cancer is now the deadliest type of cancer in men younger than 50 and second for younger women. It used to be fourth.

"A lot of it is related to obesity. A lot of it is related to tobacco use, and a lot related to alcohol use," Villena said.

A bright spot in the report: Cancer deaths are continuing to decline, mainly because of advances in screenings and treatments.

"A lot of cancers that weren't curable before are now if they are found in time," Villena said.

Rick and Jamil Rivers focus on being positive.

"It makes me appreciate every moment that much more," Jamil said.

Learn more about screenings on the American Cancer Society website.

