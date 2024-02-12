21 climate change protestors arrested outside President Biden's campaign office in Wilmington: police

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Twenty-one climate change protestors were arrested outside President Joe Biden's campaign office in Wilmington, Delaware, police said on Monday.

Wilmington police said officers were called to the 1000 block of West Street at around 9:45 a.m. for a report of a large group of people who were "trespassing and acting disorderly" inside a building.

Police said some of the protestors left once officers arrived, but others refused to leave.

The 21 people arrested are being charged with criminal trespass (second-degree) and disorderly conduct, police said.

Aru Shiney-Ajay, the executive director of the Sunrise Movement, a youth movement to stop the climate crisis that wants the United States government to pass a Green New Deal, said she wants President Biden to declare a climate emergency.

"I'm here with 100 young people from across the country demanding that Joe Biden declares a climate emergency," Shiney-Ajay said. "The climate crisis is at our door steps. We're seeing the climate crisis get worse every year, and it's time for him to use the full force of the U.S. government to declare an emergency, create millions of good union jobs and end the era of fossil fuels."

Shiney-Ajay said President Biden will need to change his actions if he wants the younger generation's vote in November.

"He keeps saying he's a climate president and he keeps saying that he wants our votes this November. If he wants that, he needs to prove he's actually a president that will fight for our generation," Shiney-Ajay said.