Watch CBS News
Local News

"The Play That Goes Wrong" opens in Philadelphia

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

'The Play That Goes Wrong' hits the stage in Philadelphia
'The Play That Goes Wrong' hits the stage in Philadelphia 03:49

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The hit Broadway comedy "The Play That Goes Wrong" opened at Plays and Players Theatre in Center City this past weekend.

The show centers around a group of amateur actors who attempt to put on a murder mystery, when everything goes wrong!

Anthony Lawton, a performer in the show, joined CBS News Philadelphia on Monday morning to talk about the show and performing in the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection.

"This is a great city to be an actor. It's kind of a dirty little secret in the American theater community. This is a great place to live and make a living as an actor," Lawton said. "The audiences are supportive and they're diehard fans and they come in numbers. I guess sales for this show already are really good, and we've been playing to full houses."

Lawton added that he wants audiences to have a great time at the theater, saying "I want them to have a great time watching a play with other people, and being in the same room with the actors and realizing that there are some sort of psychological and social benefits to watching a play in that live setting as opposed to at home or watching something on a streaming platform or, you know, sitting in an almost empty movie theater watching something on a big screen."

The "Play That Goes Wrong" will be at the Plays and Players Theatre through May 21.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 1, 2023 / 11:09 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.