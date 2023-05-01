"The Play That Goes Wrong" opens in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The hit Broadway comedy "The Play That Goes Wrong" opened at Plays and Players Theatre in Center City this past weekend.

The show centers around a group of amateur actors who attempt to put on a murder mystery, when everything goes wrong!

Anthony Lawton, a performer in the show, joined CBS News Philadelphia on Monday morning to talk about the show and performing in the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection.

"This is a great city to be an actor. It's kind of a dirty little secret in the American theater community. This is a great place to live and make a living as an actor," Lawton said. "The audiences are supportive and they're diehard fans and they come in numbers. I guess sales for this show already are really good, and we've been playing to full houses."

Lawton added that he wants audiences to have a great time at the theater, saying "I want them to have a great time watching a play with other people, and being in the same room with the actors and realizing that there are some sort of psychological and social benefits to watching a play in that live setting as opposed to at home or watching something on a streaming platform or, you know, sitting in an almost empty movie theater watching something on a big screen."

The "Play That Goes Wrong" will be at the Plays and Players Theatre through May 21.