"The Nutcracker Dipped In Chocolate" reinvents ballet

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tis' the season for all of those holiday favorites, and one of them is the classic ballet, "The Nutcracker." Starting this weekend, you'll be able to experience it like never before.

"I feel like a lot of dancers in the Black community are underestimated," dancer Jayla Anderson said.

Sixteen-year-old Jayla Anderson is a principal dancer with the Chocolate Ballerina Company. Anderson is one of 103 dancers cast in a holiday favorite with a unique twist.

This is "The Nutcracker Dipped in Chocolate."

Co-Founder Chanel Pierre says her dance company stands out from other premier ballet companies because she reinvents classic ballets like "The Nutcracker" through the eyes of minorities.

"It's definitely an honor and a blessing," dancer Jose Torres said. "Not many minorities get the opportunity to have these roles and parts in the dance community. Last year I was with a child, Clara."

But not this year.

This is the return of Philadelphias Premier “The Nutcracker Dipped in Chocolate” #ChocolateBallerinaCompany #TheNutcrackerDippedInChocolate Posted by Chocolate Ballerina Co on Wednesday, December 7, 2022

It's the first time Monique Bland landed a starring role in the ballet, as the chocolate Clara.

"Clara's family, they throw a Christmas party and one of her family members, the uncle, he comes and brings her a nutcracker and while she's sleeping, she dreams about the nutcracker and the world he lives in,' Bland said.

From Clara to the prince and Jayla as the snow princess, these Nutcracker characters dipped in chocolate will soon come to life for us all to enjoy.

"I've come so far with dance I remember watching shows and saying I wanna be like that," Anderson said. "I'm really grateful, I'm happy I'm joyful."

"The Nutcracker Dipped In Chocolate" hits the stage Saturday afternoon at the Mandell Theater in University City.