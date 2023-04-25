The Mummers Parade is coming to Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- There's a buzz in the air around Haddonfield and Haddon Township and it's all for the Mummers. This weekend they'll be taking over Camden County.

"This is New Year's Day in April," Louis Cappelli Jr., the Camden County Commissioner Director, said.

Yes, the calendar does say April, but the Mummers are coming out to strut across Delaware in Camden County.

Fifteen string bands will strut in the inaugural String Band Parade down Haddon Avenue Saturday.

Officials with Camden County are preparing for thousands to line the route.

"We are fortunate that we now have the now we have the mummers coming to Camden County. This is going to be the biggest event we have on Haddon Avenue," Cappelli said.

The parade will start at Euclid Avenue in Haddonfield and end at Haddon Township's Haddon Square.

There will be three viewing performance areas along the route plus food and games.

But before the Mummers suit up businesses along the route are prepping for the weekend.

"Everybody here has been talking about it for like the last month. You can't come in here and nobody is not mentioning the mummers," Dan Rossi, Co-owner of Brewers Towne Tavern said.

Rossi first heard of the idea to bring the Mummers to Camden County two years ago. When it came to fruition the Brewers Towne Tavern co-owner says he was shocked but excited.

"We're expecting a huge crowd from Philly to come over. I go to Second Street and I go to Broad hosting South Philly string band here at this bar," Rossi said.

Leading up to the parade the bar has ordered extra food and drinks for the weekend.

Rossi says not only is it a fun event, but it's also an economic boost for his business and others nearby.

"What a great idea, as long as the weather cooperates," Rossi said.

The fun doesn't stop after the parade wraps up. More performances are expected throughout Saturday night.

"After the parade, performing as well," Rossi said.

The inaugural string band parade on Haddon Avenue starts at 2 p.m. Saturday.