The Heartbeat: WHYY's 'Think you know? Think again.' campaign

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - It is the public station the community knows and loves but with a little extra. WHYY has continued to evolve and expand in new ways to connect with the community. Sure, it has been known for children's shows and British dramas but they have added new programming, new platforms and new ways to openly communicate and engage with their listeners and viewers. So, if you think you know? Think again!

Morning Edition host on FM 90.9, Jennifer, explains their newsroom has grown exponentially, including marketing and incorporating the arts and cultural beat, climate, health and science to name a few. What helps develop the relationship between WHYY and the community are the listeners and the viewers. The engagement between the two has been the sustainability of journalists who are proud to work for WHYY.

WHYY remains the same regarding their mission for providing trustworthy, fact-based, local news and information and world-class entertainment to everyone in their community. They continue to do so in ways of news and radio with a platform of podcasting.

They invite you to join Cherri Gregg and Avi Wolfman-Arent in Studio 2! Cherri describes it as talk radio meets NPR. It holds a very conversational tone while they pay attention to detail. They co-host and share a range of perspectives while keeping the integrity of the news.

Cherri is proud to share that their new Studio 2 Podcast has brought WHYY discussion. She shares it has brought fun, dialogue, and in her own words, "a two-way discussion." They openly welcome all lines of communication and invite the listener to partake in the current conversation. Interested? Reach out via social media, Facebook, phone, X, etc. Join them on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12 to 1 p.m.

More of an in-person communicator? Amir Richardson hosts WHYY's Bridging Block events as Community Conversations Convener. It is a place of gathering in different neighborhoods to stand on a new platform and share your voice. They discuss controversial topics within a safe place and collaborate in newfound ways by listening and sharing. Empathy is in his DNA so as they build a culture around people who may disagree, they are allowing a place that centers community voices, amplifying them and storytelling which is his driving force to push this this initiative. Eric, Community and Engagement Manager, states, "The benefit of doing this, is that it builds relationships across communities that have previously been divided." Where they give people opportunities to dig deeper into topics that they feel strongly about and don't have the chance to talk about them.

Arts and Culture stories must stand their ground amongst news stories. Peter Crimmins, Arts & Culture Reporter, FM 90.9, is always looking for the right story because in his words, "The arts have relevance to all aspects of the city. Art programs can improve academic scores, improve crime rates, and studies show that this is true. It is often overlooked and as it is a frill, it can have major impact on a city." WHYY has been offering the arts in such a way so that if one isn't able to attend an event in person, they are still involved.

Education is a huge component of WHYY's foundation. They offer hands-on learning and experience with 20+ classes including video, audio, and photography for learners of all ages. They offer after-school courses that teach narrative and documentary filmmakers. For adults, you have the opportunity to learn audio and visual production. Furthermore, there are several resources for educators.

At WHYY, there is something for everyone. They still offer their fan favorites while offering new programming such as documentaries and cooking shows, current podcasts, new ways of reaching the community and building the station for themselves through Philanthropy. So, you think you know? Hopefully, you thought again, in the best way. To learn more visit www.whyy.org.