Tree Trails Adventures takes outdoor fun to new heights

TREVOSE, Pa. (CBS) - When was the last time you challenged yourself? Not only in a new activity but in an unfamiliar environment? I did and if you know me, I am not a lover of the outdoors, but Tree Trails Adventures gave me a whole new perspective.

When I first arrived at this aerial adventure park, I was met with six acres of beauty that held 104 different elements incorporated within bridges and obstacles. The courses were perfectly carved within the blueprint of this park. Mind you, it was clean! So incredibly clean that I forgot I was in the middle of the woods.

There are over four courses to experience, including ones for ages as young as 4. I keep saying, it is time we give our kids a "yes" pass and the freedom to climb within a safe environment. The park was filled with genuine laughter produced by children and adults.

There is an undeniable piece of us that is primal and craves that type of freedom in movement and this is the place to do so.

But it is not without safety first. They use smart-clip technology called "clip-its," and I met "Walley -Trolley" for my ziplining experience. I was harnessed and learned the ins and outs of keeping safe and I was on my way! I would be lying if I said I was not completely apprehensive and in my own head, but I witnessed so many others, younger and older, tackling these obstacles alone. So, I went out on a limb and tried it.

In the beginning, feeling intimidated, I wobbled my way along the first element trying to figure out the best way to get to the other side but before I knew it, I started trusting the process and myself. I even forgot I was suspended in the air. I thought of so many people I would love to experience these courses with, including my team at work; and it is completely possible!

Tree Trail Adventures hosts events all year long. As I just suggested, how about team building? Date night? Girl's Day? Birthday parties? Or looking for a special experience for a Friday or Saturday night? Check out Glow in the Park! The entire park is illuminated with beautiful amber lights and music. You will feel as though you were transported to a different element within itself.

Not sure about climbing just yet? Live vicariously through those you are with! Watch them accomplish something new and feel the pride they have earned! It will not be long until you branch out yourself. You will learn to conquer fear and gain a new sense of achievement that only YOU can do! I witnessed strangers encouraging one another from across platforms and creating a new social environment which is cool to witness in a world dominated by technology.

I am a testament to trying something new and loving it. It is all about making memories and creating new experiences. It is far beyond the experience I thought I would have. It is so much more! I challenged myself by pushing limits and conquered a fear, all while having a blast! I challenge you to "embark" on a new adventure! You will not regret it! And again, it is here right in our own backyard. The best way I can describe it is therapeutic fun.

For more information visit www.treetrails.com.