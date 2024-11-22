This town tucked away in the Pocono Mountains offers new tastes and experiences all year round

Why the charming towns of the Poconos should be your next destination | The Heartbeat

As the Pocono Mountains continue to offer their seasonal staples, they continue to evolve to offer new experiences throughout the entire year! The more we experience the great outdoors, we also discover the charming towns that the Poconos host. We have come to learn that each community holds its own special qualities.

The Pocono Mountains have made your next trip an easy itinerary to explore the rich history of Honesdale while introducing new tastes from eclectic food at Native to Moka, a "bean-to-bar" chocolate and coffee factory.

Honesdale, Pennsylvania, is the birthplace of the railroad – and The Stourbridge Line is still up and running, offering a variety of train rides such as the Brewery Tour and the Dinner Train. It will take you along the Lackawaxen River toward Hawley where you are able to admire the true beauty of nature in every season, and if you look close enough, you may catch wildlife situated in their natural habitats.

In addition, if you want to get festive, you can enjoy The Santa Christmas Express, which brings you out to 18 acres where you get to pick your very own Christmas tree! You can visit with Santa and join the fun with their holiday activities.

The next exploration is the town of Honesdale with its shops, eateries and coffee corners.

When you have worked up an appetite, you won't want to miss the culinary expertise of Native. Alex and Caleb Johnson brought their craft from our city to Alex's hometown of Honesdale. With an open kitchen, they say it's "like dinner and a show!"

Caleb Johnson in the kitchen at Native in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. CBS News Philadelphia

Their menu changes seasonally with farm-to-table dishes. They love the idea of shared plates and have offered that option to their guests.

The vibe is a very warm, rustic feel and because they personally indulge in shared plates, they want you to experience as many of the flavors and textures as possible. With a full bar, this is the place to sit back and enjoy your night.