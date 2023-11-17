The Museum of Illusions in Philadelphia meets science with immersive fun

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On the corner of 4th and Market, The Museum of Illusions is situated in the heart of Old City. It may look normal from the outside, however, when you open those doors, it's anything but.

The Museum of Illusions is not just a collection of exhibits; it's an interactive journey. It will make you think twice and challenge both your vision and perceptions. This place is the intersection of science and immersive fun -- and, they actually have a word for that.

We learned what "edutation" is all about. It is the perfect blend of education and entertainment. There is nothing like it in our city.

With over 60 illusions, prepare yourself to question reality with each interaction. Nothing is off-limits. You may find yourself appreciating the three exhibits that are specially curated for Philly because what's Philly without Ben Franklin?

Whether local or not, everyone will enjoy these Philly staples. The Benjamin Franklin Wandering Eyes Exhibit watches everything. There is Elfreth's Alley, where you can walk on walls, and a look-alike Broad Street Diner, where you get to defy gravity.

A staff and fan favorite is the Vortex Tunnel with an illusion of an endless passageway. The play of lights, rotations and reflections tricks your mind into perceiving infinite depth, creating a surreal experience. I gave it my best try for the sake of this segment, but it's a hard no. Next time!

They display stereograms and holograms, which are a futuristic showcase. These laser-designed, three-dimensional holograms come to life before your eyes.

You will find science around every corner and question how it's possible. They have description panels for those who seek answers. For the photo enthusiasts, you will find icons situated in just the right places of feet and cameras to capture the illusion within an image. You'll learn, placement is everything.

This is a place where not only does the limit not exist but neither does age. Even the youngest of guests love the visuals with or without the understanding. It's a world mind-bending, selfie-worthy photos; a teen favorite! And it's been told that our childlike tendencies of having fun and exploring are even experienced by adults.

There are plenty of opportunities to experience these exhibits as they will host them for about two years. Meaning, bring the family, enjoy a date night or book a teambuilding event. They host anywhere from field trips to holiday parties. Immerse yourself multiple times as you build memories with others.

The Museum of Illusions will spark your imagination, and you'll leave with a newfound appreciation for the art of illusion.