Meet the artist behind South Philadelphia's John Wind Jewelry

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - South Philadelphia hosts a gorgeous studio filled with eclectic pieces of found objects. This studio is the intersection of all things created by John Wind.

John is an artist in many forms; from coffee table conversations starters to jewelry. His art combines a lot of hidden humor and fun. As seen in his whiskey rebellion creations, which portrays both a message and his style. His specialty, though, is jewelry.

He has been designing since the beginning of his college days as art and assemblage design has always been in his DNA. This formulation of design has been inspired by his mother, Dina Wind. This beautiful woman wasn't afraid of breaking gender barriers by picking up a welding torch to sculpt metal. There was a beautiful contrast between her outward appearance and her love for welding to make sculptures. This speaks to her bold personality for speaking out against social injustice.

She made her mark through her scrap metal art and eventually termed the phrase "brooches for buildings" as her designs graced walls all around us.

However, Dina was a gifted anomaly but was set ablaze by her inspiration, Louise Nevelson. Louise pioneered female dominance as a monumental, monochromatic sculpture. She is known for her three staple colors - black, white and gold, and let's not forget her infamous mink eyelashes. She is showcased in over 200 museums with over 3,000 recorded pieces of art.

As fate would have it, John met Maria Nevelson, Louise's granddaughter, and collaborations began. They joined forces fueled by the desire to honor these women and create a legacy where their art would be known and appreciated. The Nevelson X Wind Jewelry line, produced by John, was designed by admiring the sculptures both Louise and Dina have created; he calls them wearable art. John and Maria design the concepts and John sets out to find the parts and assembles them.

As we know, every piece of art tells a story. The Nevelson X Wind Jewelry Collection stands alone as it supports both artists' foundations; The Louise Nevelson Foundation and The Dina Wind Art Foundation. These foundations continue to inspire and equip artists to tell their story with this expression.

To learn more about the Dina Wind Art Foundation, visit Store | Dina Wind Art Foundation (dinawindfoundation.art) . For John Wind Jewelry, Personalized Custom Charm Bracelets | John WInd Jewelry – John Wind Jewelry For John Wind Art, John Y. Wind | Artist (johnywind.com). The Louise Nevelson Foundation, LOUISE NEVELSON FOUNDATION - HOME