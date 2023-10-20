The Heartbeat: 84 Lumber

Partnership comes in many forms. With 84 Lumber, it is created between both their customers as much as their contractors. It is formulating a team to help bring your vision to life. 84 Lumber plays a crucial role in the foundation of your project. From the moment you walk through their doors, you become family. We get an inside look into a lasting working partnership by stepping on site ourselves!

Every employee at 84 Lumber has attained the knowledge and latest up-to-date training to continue to offer the most cutting-edge suggestions and solutions to those they are working with. Their entire business is structured around customer service. 84 prides themselves on making that connection with you moments after stepping into their facility. They thrive on meeting your needs and creating an environment that lends itself to customer satisfaction.

They constantly work to make sure your needs are met. Though they are the nation's largest privately owned held supplier of building materials, manufactured components and industry-leading services for single and multi-family residences as well as commercial buildings, they take each idea and help build it as its own entity. No project is trivial and no project is out of reach.

However, they are more than just a lumberyard. They offer turnkey installation services for a variety of products including framing, insulation, drywall, siding, windows, roofing and decking. They offer design concept services and the finishing touches that help complete your project. Their specialties range from windows, kitchens, baths, installations, decking and more.

Take Mike Yauger for example. Mike has been in the business for over 30 years and proudly owns Yauger Construction. He holds the title of 2-time winner of the National Deck Builder out winning 400 other competitors, so it's safe to say he doesn't cut corners nor takes his work lightly. His credibility and reputation are dependent on reliability in the quality of the products. In his career, Mike has been able to depend on 84 in a multitude of ways, one being that 84 is a trusted supplier.

He has collaborated with Pete, GM of 84 in Fairless Hills, Pa, where they make sure the client has exactly the materials they are wishing for from flooring to finishing touches. They are able to provide efficient delivery services so, whether contractor or client, they have the materials you need on site. If there is a particular product you use frequently, Pete is sure to keep it in stock or at least continues to make that order a priority.

Fairless Hills is not the only storefront location offering lumber, building materials and a showroom. 84 operates 310 facilities settled within 35 states. Their four storefronts are strategically located in Douglasville, Pa., Claymont, Del., Deptford, N.J. and of course, Fairless Hills, Pa. These locations are key hubs for those who are in search of top-notch construction materials and services.

84 is proud to offer military discounts and is always looking to help start your career within their building and have a wonderful track record of hiring our veterans! So, whether you are looking to build from the ground up, begin your reno or have questions on where to start, visit 84 Lumber.