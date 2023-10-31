Winners announced for The Great Halloween Tour of Mount Holly 2023

Halloween makeup tips: Take your kids Halloween makeup to the next level

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (CBS) -- Are you still looking for Halloween plans for Tuesday evening? Want to enjoy the perks of a haunted house without having to decorate your own?

The Great Halloween Tour of Mount Holly has announced its 2023 winners for the Spooktacular house decorating tour and competition. And the best part is, you can bask in the gory glory with the town on Halloween night!

First place was awarded to the "Graveyard on Walnut." The second place winner was aptly named "The Witch House." And last but certainly not least, in third place came "I Got 99 Problems and a Witch is One."

If you want to follow along the house tour tonight, the Mount Holly neighborhood group has shared a map of all the 2023 winners and contestants.

The Great Halloween Tour of Mount Holly 2023 map

Happy haunting!