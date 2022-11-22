Holiday pop-up in West Philly highlights Black-owned businesses

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- From trendy tees and adorable accessories to natural skincare and cozy home goods. Everything at the Black Holiday Pop-Up indoor marketplace in West Philadelphia comes from a Black-owned entrepreneur.

"It's like a Black Macy's in here," senior director of The Enterprise Center Daria Williams said.

Williams says the Black Holiday Pop-Up is your one-stop shop for holiday gifting.

The Enterprise Center is a local organization promoting the advancement of minority-owned businesses in Philadelphia. She says this pop-up is part of their vision to revitalize 52nd Street -- a corridor notorious for its legacy Black businesses.

"With all the uprising and the unrest, there was a lot of damage to businesses on the corridor some of which did not open their doors after the pandemic," Williams said.

"'We really want to make a point to make sure that people know that 52nd Street is a place that they can shop and they can live and play and that we want more businesses to come and be a part of 52nd Street," Williams said.

The Black Holiday Pop-Up gives nearly 50 Philly-based Black business owners like Elaine Myada, who owns an online women's boutique, a space to set up their products at a brick-and-mortar location during the holidays.

"This is the time of the year that small businesses can make money," Elaine Myada of The Elm Shop, said. "It's definitely helpful because with clothing and jewelry people want to see it and touch it. People can decide what they want to give to themselves or family members."

Customers say this concept makes shopping Black-owned fun and convenient.

"I came and I saw that they have this lovely glass, and there's a card that I just had to get," customer Monica White said.

"I think for Black people, we want to be able to reinvest our money into each other. We're giving money back into Black pockets which I think is our biggest hope," Williams said.