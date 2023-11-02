The Cauldron is bringing potion making to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Fantasy can be what you make it. You can be inspired, you can be exposed to it and you can create it. The Cauldron allows you to forget the world you know and enter the vortex of magic.

That's exactly what this mystical place offers. The Cauldron is a restaurant that serves British, comfort food, offers a full-service bar and pre-booked potion-making experiences. These potions are reactive as they were crafted by science! They bubble, they smoke, they overflow!

Matthew Cortland, Co-Founder of The Cauldron, is a former reading and literacy professor. The catch? He did it through fantasy and has since brought the taste of fantasy to all.

Matt teamed up with Dave Duckworth, a molecular cocktail designer to curate a menu of fun that brings people together to create an experience that makes potions come to life.

Upon entry, you receive your magic wand and a cloak and head straight to the menagerie of unicorn heads for your welcome drink. I've been told they are on a liquid diet of ingredients such as red wine, passion fruit and orange juice to name a few. Activated by your magic wand, as it is the centerpiece of The Cauldron, you simply utilize their 7 patents to begin your first encounter.

Next, is where we put science to test! I highly recommend the 3-brew package. They do change seasonally within each location so there's always something new to taste.

But here in our city, first up, I concocted a Peach Bourbon Iced Tea with hints of Blackberry. This brew sparkled with glitter gold, garnished with homemade blackberry boba! It was beautiful and smooth.

Next, we heated things up with infusions of cloves, cinnamon, ginger and lemon. The aroma alone is enough to warm you from the inside. This Summoner Siphon tastes like a warm bite of caramel apple. You will be held captive in the beauty of its smoke.

Lastly, we brewed a beverage in a cauldron because how could you partake in potion making without a cauldron, at The Cauldron? Completed with overflowing fog.

This former teacher has easy-to-follow, step-by-step directions when mixing these ingredients with others. Potion Masters will be overseeing your experience and available for help at any time!

Walk-ins are welcome to enjoy the bar as their bartenders showcase their own interactivity as you watch it take shape of its own.

Matt is proud to share that all potions are both vegan and gluten-free! And if you prefer a mocktail or to bring the family, they have plenty of options for you as well! The last ingredient in the potion-making process is alcohol so they have it down to a science when eliminating liquor and happy to make other appropriate accommodations.

The hype of The Cauldron caught on and Matt has since opened four locations within the U.S. and two in the UK. They each have their own feel but bring the same immersive experience. All are welcomed and all are served! All you have to do is pick your poison!

To book your fully interactive potion-making experience, visit The Cauldron's website.