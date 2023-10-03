How the Area 32 Project is trying to reduce violence in one of Philadelphia's deadliest zip codes

How this project is trying to reduce violence in one of Philly's deadliest zip codes

How this project is trying to reduce violence in one Philly's deadliest zip codes

How this project is trying to reduce violence in one Philly's deadliest zip codes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A mission to reduce violence is underway in one of the deadliest zip codes in Philadelphia.

The Area 32 Project is planting seeds of change and hope.

In a parking lot across from Dobbins High School, Bob Kothari, Pastor Carl Day and others are planting seeds for change.

"We did 40 late August," Bob Kothari said. "We will do another 40 today and we are going to keep doing it through Thanksgiving until we get our 150-175 in the 10 blocks we want to get."

"They see those Area 32 T-shirts they know who is who and what's going on," Day said.

Both men are part of the Area 32 Project – representing the 19132 zip code – one of the deadliest in Philadelphia.

The project is built around a coalition of groups – the hands potting these plants belonging to men who grew up in the neighborhood.

PLANTING SEEDS FOR CHANGE



Tonight on @CBSPhiladelphia the Area 32 project is in Strawberry Mansion working to change one of the most dangerous zip codes in Philadelphia.



One plant at a time. Tune in tonight at 6PM. pic.twitter.com/LREDfwod5u — Josh Sanders / CBS News Philadelphia (@JoshBSanders) October 3, 2023

On Tuesday, they delivered plants along with solar panels to their neighbors living on the 2700 block of North Taylor.

"Greening, cleaning and lighting," Kothari said. "The research any one of those things drops violent crime all crime by 20 percent."

The simple act is one of several programs the project has to reduce violent crime in the area.

"You renew a sense of pride in people," Day said. "They know they're coming outside and their pavement is clean. They have a well-lit light outside of their house, a green plant."

Each plant symbolizes hope – a hope very real for Miss Hattie Parker, who's lived on this street for more than 20 years and recently lost her son to violence.

What does it mean to get one of these plants?

"Every time I look at it, it's like somebody cares about me when I go out here and sweep the streets," Parker said.