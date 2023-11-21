The Neighborhood Center in Camden serves hundreds of families with "flash grocery store"
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- The Neighborhood Center in Camden served 600 families Tuesday with a "flash grocery store."
Families who receive SNAP benefits got to shop for free canned items, fresh fruit and vegetables and turkeys inside The Neighborhood Center's gymnasium.
Ida Bloodsaw has been coming to The Neighborhood Center since she was a child, and she's now a great-grandmother.
"I'm thankful. I'm blessed, and I'm just grateful that they do this every year," Bloodsaw said. "I'm glad and blessed to be able to get up and come here. Blessed to wake up! I'm happy!"
The Neighborhood Center has been serving families for nearly 110 years, and, according to Mike Landis, the center's executive director, their services are more relevant now than ever before.
"We actually had a moment in time with the child tax credit where we saw poverty decrease for children. That was not renewed by the Congress," Landis said. "We're seeing poverty on the rise again."
