Tesla recalls nearly 200,000 vehicles over faulty backup camera

Tesla is recalling nearly 200,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the backup camera can malfunction while the car is in reverse.

The recall covers certain 2023 Y, S and X model vehicles. All are equipped with "Full Self-Driving" computer 4.0 and run software version 2023.44.30 through 2023.44.30.6 or 2023.44.100.

The electric automaker says in documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that software instability may prevent the camera image from showing images while the Teslas are in reverse. The safety agency says that can increase the risk of a crash.

Tesla says in documents that it is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the problem and and that the issue has been fixed with an online software update. Owners will be notified by letter starting March 22.

Tesla began getting complaints about the problem in late December and decided to do a recall on Jan. 12, according to the company's notice filed with NHTSA. As of Jan. 22, the company had 81 warranty claims potentially related to the problem.

It's been a bumpy few weeks for Tesla. In December, the company recalled more than 2 million vehicles across four different models to fix a flaw in its Autopilot system. That followed a years-long investigation by NHTSA into a series of crashes, some deadly, related to the Autopilot technology.

Later that month, Tesla also recalled more than 120,000 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles because the doors can unlatch and open in a crash, heightening the risk of injury. Both issues were addressed with a software update.

Tesla this week also warned that it would likely fall short of its vehicle production targets for the year, triggering to a selloff in its shares.