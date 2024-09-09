15-year-old shot near Temple University's campus in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 15-year-old was shot just off Temple University's campus in North Philadelphia on Monday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting happened in the area of the 1400 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue, just west of Broad Street, before 4 p.m. in the area of several university facilities.

Safety Advisory Temple Main Campus:



Shooting:

Scene: Broad/Cecil B Moore-1400 Cecil B Moore



One person shot being scooped to Temple Hospital. — Temple University Police Association (@officialTUPA) September 9, 2024

The university issued a TU Alert about the shooting on X and asked people to avoid the area.

TUalertEMER: Shooting reported on the 1400 block of W Cecil B Moore Av. Use caution. Avoid the area. Police are responding. — TUalert (@TempleAlert) September 9, 2024

Sources said the 15-year-old was shot in the hip. The 15-year-old was taken to Temple University Hospital, according to the university. The 15-year-old's condition isn't known at this time.

The university said that the shooter was a similar age to the 15-year-old and fled the scene by using the subway.

Chopper 3 saw multiple police vehicles and officers outside a Dunkin'.

It's unclear if the shooting happened outside or inside Dunkin'.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.