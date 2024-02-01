Temple University launches Promise program to make tuition free for low-income Philadelphia students

Temple education to be more affordable for Philly students in need

Temple education to be more affordable for Philly students in need

Temple education to be more affordable for Philly students in need

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Temple University is rolling out a new program to help Philadelphia high school students afford a college education, the university announced Thursday.

The Temple Promise program will begin with students who attend Temple University in the fall of 2024. The goal of the scholarship is to help talented and motivated young Philadelphians who will enhance the university community and beyond.

"This entire program is aimed at affordability and accessibility, core to Temple University's mission," University President Richard Englert said.

All qualifying admitted first-year, full-time students residing in Philadelphia County with a family adjusted gross income of $65,000 or less are eligible for this financial aid award. The scholarship is a last-dollar grant, which means it kicks in to pay for in-state tuition and fees after all other scholarships and grants have been applied.

"Temple has a long history. In fact, we were founded on the idea of providing social mobility, creating an opportunity for an exceptional and affordable education for students, regardless of their means, regardless of their background," Senior Vice President and Provost Gregory Mandel said. "And we really see the Temple Promise as just continuing that incredible legacy."

To be eligible this year, students must graduate from high school this spring, have a permanent Philadelphia address, be working toward their first Bachelor's degree, enroll full-time at Temple University's Ambler or Main Campus and complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by April 1.

"This will definitely affect future generations," Englert said. "Giving people the opportunities, people who themselves not only become educated but they give back, a cascading effect."