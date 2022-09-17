Temple University hosts Cherry and White Access Gala at Met

Temple University holds gala at Met honoring inauguration of President Wingard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Homecoming and Family Weekend is in full swing at Temple University. Its first-ever gala was at the Met Friday night.

The Cherry and White Access Gala honored the inauguration of Jason Wingard.

He's the university's first Black president in Temple's 137-year history.

The gala is a fundraising event benefitting the students.

U.S. Senator Cory Booker from New Jersey and broadcast journalist Tamron Hall were part of the event.

Hall is a graduate and Temple trustee.