Watch CBS News
Local News

Temple University hosts Cherry and White Access Gala at Met

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Temple University holds gala at Met honoring inauguration of President Wingard
Temple University holds gala at Met honoring inauguration of President Wingard 00:32

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Homecoming and Family Weekend is in full swing at Temple University. Its first-ever gala was at the Met Friday night. 

The Cherry and White Access Gala honored the inauguration of Jason Wingard.

temple-university-hosts-cherry-and-white-access-gala-at-met.jpg

He's the university's first Black president in Temple's 137-year history. 

The gala is a fundraising event benefitting the students.

U.S. Senator Cory Booker from New Jersey and broadcast journalist Tamron Hall were part of the event.

Hall is a graduate and Temple trustee.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 17, 2022 / 11:45 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.