Temple University hosts Cherry and White Access Gala at Met
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Homecoming and Family Weekend is in full swing at Temple University. Its first-ever gala was at the Met Friday night.
The Cherry and White Access Gala honored the inauguration of Jason Wingard.
He's the university's first Black president in Temple's 137-year history.
The gala is a fundraising event benefitting the students.
U.S. Senator Cory Booker from New Jersey and broadcast journalist Tamron Hall were part of the event.
Hall is a graduate and Temple trustee.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.