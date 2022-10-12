Temple University Hospital nurses, healthcare workers to vote on strike
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Temple University Hospital nurses and fellow unionized healthcare workers are taking a vote on whether to strike on Wednesday.
The union represents about 2200 Temple Hospital workers.
The union accuses Temple Health of refusing to address safety concerns and failing to keep enough staff.
The voting ends at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
