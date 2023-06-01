Watch CBS News
3 hospitalized after shooting outside Temple emergency room

By Ross DiMattei

/ CBS Philadelphia

Three people shot outside Temple University Hospital
Three people shot outside Temple University Hospital 02:12

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three young men were shot just outside the Temple University Hospital emergency room on Thursday morning, police said.

There was broken glass and bullet holes outside where gunshots hit the hospital windows.

After being shot, the victims were able to walk a few feet into the emergency room to receive treatment.

Officers arrived on the scene before 12:30 a.m. Thursday and found an 18-year-old who had been shot in the hand, a 22-year-old shot in the knee and a 25-year-old shot in the face, back and arm.

All three are in stable condition.

Police found more than 40 spent shell casings outside.

"There's rescue squads and ambulances and other police activity normally at this emergency room. So it's very unusual for someone to fire over 40 shots right outside of Temple Hospital," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said at the scene.  

Police are looking for a dark-colored four-door sedan that was last seen heading south on Germantown Avenue.

Investigators believe three people were firing from inside the car, but one of them may have exited the vehicle to fire shots.

