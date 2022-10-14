Watch CBS News
Local News

Nurses, other union members at Temple Hospital plan to rally after voting to authorize strike

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Nurses, other union members at Temple Hospital plan to rally after voting to authorize strike
Nurses, other union members at Temple Hospital plan to rally after voting to authorize strike 00:29

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Nurses and other union members at Temple University Hospital are planning a noon rally at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Friday.

Their unions voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike on Wednesday. 

The unions represent 2,200 nurses, technical specialists and other hospital workers. They're accusing Temple Health of refusing to address issues, including staffing shortages and workplace safety.

Temple Health says it hopes to reach an agreement.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 14, 2022 / 8:12 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.