Nurses, other union members at Temple Hospital plan to rally after voting to authorize strike

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Nurses and other union members at Temple University Hospital are planning a noon rally at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Friday.

Their unions voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike on Wednesday.

The unions represent 2,200 nurses, technical specialists and other hospital workers. They're accusing Temple Health of refusing to address issues, including staffing shortages and workplace safety.

Temple Health says it hopes to reach an agreement.