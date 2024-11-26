Thankful patient receives 1,000th kidney transplant at Philadelphia's Temple University Hospital

Michael Profeto's more than decade-long battle with end-stage renal failure came to a life-changing turning point this week. After years of dialysis, Profeto underwent a kidney transplant at Temple University Hospital, marking a significant milestone for the medical center.

"It's been a long road," Profeto said, reflecting on his journey.

Temple performed its 1,000th kidney transplant on Monday, with Profeto as the landmark patient.

"Wow! At first, I thought they'd done more. I thought it was the 1,000th this month," Profeto said.

In fact, the surgery represents a major achievement in the hospital's history, dating back to its first kidney transplant 35 years ago.

Dr. Kenneth Chavin, director of the Abdominal Organ Transplant Program at Temple said, "All those who came before us, with advancements that allow us to do this routinely, have helped transform so many lives."

Profeto had been on the transplant donor waiting list for several years. Learning his surgery would take place during Thanksgiving week brought a range of emotions.

"Unfortunately, somebody passed for me to get this kidney," Profeto said. "I wish I could tell them personally, 'Thank you. I love you.'"

While the moment carries a touch of sadness, Profeto said his gratitude is overwhelming.

"Now I really have something to give thanks for," he said.

Though he'll spend Thanksgiving recovering in the hospital, Profeto is thankful he will return home soon to his loving family.

"We'll eat some turkey this weekend," he said with a smile.