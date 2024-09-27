Field hockey game at Temple University evacuated after shots fired in KFC parking lot, police say

A field hockey game at the Temple University Sports Complex was evacuated after a shooting was reported nearby, the university's Department of Public Safety announced Friday night.

According to Vice President and Chief for Public Safety Jennifer Griffin, a TUAlert was issued just after 4:30 p.m. after a shooting was reported on the 1300 block of North Broad Street near the Temple Sports Complex.

Police told CBS News Philadelphia that multiple gunshots were reported at Broad Street and Girard Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. in the Kentucky Fried Chicken parking lot. According to police, the shooter left the parking lot before authorities arrived. The Central Detectives are investigating the incident.

At the time the shots were fired, La Salle University and Saint Louis University were competing in a contest at the sports complex, Griffin said. Officials called the game and evacuated both teams and all spectators from the field into the locker room, Griffin said, while Temple University police and Philadelphia police responded to the area where the shots were fired.

Just after 5:30 p.m., a TUAlert was issued saying police had cleared the area on the 1300 block of North Broad Street. Once authorities were sure the area was safe, Griffin said both teams left the complex.

No injuries were reported in connection with the shooting, Griffin said. According to police, no arrests were made and no weapons were recovered.

The field hockey game was being live-streamed when the shots were fired nearby, according to Griffin. Anyone impacted by the incident can get support through Temple's Tuttleman Counseling Services, Griffin said.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call PPD or TUPD at 215-204-1234.