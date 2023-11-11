Temple, Princeton crack top 10 most fashionable college campuses: sources

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Beauty and wellness website StyleSeat released a list of the most fashionable college campuses in the U.S. and a couple schools in the greater Philadelphia area have found their spot in the top 25.

StyleSeat used more than 6,000 geo-tagged locations of the most popular colleges and universities in the country to help compile several style rankings.

San Diego State topped the list with the highest fashion score of 7.10. Temple University scores a 7.09 as the second most fashionable college campus.

Princeton University lands seventh on the list with a score of 5.19.

Even though the New Jersey Ivy League failed to capture the top spot, they fittingly earned the highest letter grade with an A+, as the school who puts the most effort into their looks. In this category, Temple was above average and earned a B+.

University of Pennsylvania earned a score of 3.78 at the seventeenth spot as the most fashionable campus on the list, but was as number two of the top 10 campuses for glamorous photoshoots.

Not every school mentioned in the article made the Most Fashionable List.

Penn State scored a 1.85 and found themselves at the twelfth spot on the Least Fashionable College Campus list topped by the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

When it comes to the coziest campuses, Temple was given a B. The University of Minnesota was by far the coziest campus, where students could be found rocking sweats and loungewear chic.