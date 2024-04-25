Watch CBS News
Teenage girl abducted in Philadelphia's Kensington section Thursday, police say

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A girl was abducted Thursday afternoon during a FaceTime call with her mother, Philadelphia police said. 

The 14-year-old girl was talking to her mother when "she was grabbed from behind by an unidentified male suspect" just before 5 p.m., police said. It happened at the intersection of K and Venango streets in the Harrowgate section of Kensington.

The girl is described as having black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a navy shirt, navy pants and black Nike shoes, according to police. 

Philadelphia police ask anyone with information to contact them immediately by calling or texting the tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or dialing 911.

First published on April 25, 2024 / 6:56 PM EDT

