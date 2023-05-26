Teen stabbed outside Mill Creek high school: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a teen is OK after a stabbing outside a high school in the Mill Creek section of West Philadelphia Friday afternoon.
A 17-year-old was taken to Presbyterian Hospital by police after being stabbed outside Parkway West High School on Fairmount Avenue. Police say he was stabbed once on the right buttock.
There are no arrests at this time and no weapons have been recovered.
