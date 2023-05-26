Watch CBS News
Teen stabbed outside Mill Creek high school: police

By Taleisha Newbill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a teen is OK after a stabbing outside a high school in the Mill Creek section of West Philadelphia Friday afternoon.

A 17-year-old was taken to Presbyterian Hospital by police after being stabbed outside Parkway West High School on Fairmount Avenue. Police say he was stabbed once on the right buttock.

There are no arrests at this time and no weapons have been recovered.

First published on May 26, 2023 / 4:03 PM

