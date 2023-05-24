Teen runs into Wawa after being shot in Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A teen boy is fighting for his life after he was shot while in a car in Port Richmond. The teen then ran into a Wawa nearby for help.

That 15-year-old was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition and placed in emergency surgery after being shot at least two times.

The shooting occurred just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday outside the Wawa on Aramingo Avenue on the border of Fishtown and Port Richmond.

When police and medics arrived, they found the 15-year-old boy inside the Wawa conscious, walking and talking despite being shot in the arm and the torso.

Police detectives are piecing together what happened thanks to surveillance footage from a nearby business.

"You see the victim's car pulling up to Aramingo Avenue from the Wawa, and another vehicle pulls into the parking lot, pulls up next to the victim's vehicle. And we believe the shots were fired from vehicle to vehicle," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Detectives don't know if the 15-year-old was driving at the time of the shooting, but they say he did get out of the driver's side.

Police found one small shell casing in the Wawa driveway but they believe more were inside the vehicle since the victim was shot twice.

Officers added there are multiple cameras in the area, not only at the Wawa but at other nearby businesses as well.

Right now they don't know the motive behind the shooting and they don't have a description of the shooter's vehicle.