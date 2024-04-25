Watch CBS News
14-year-old girl last seen in Kensington found safe, Philadelphia police say

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood has been found safe, according to police.

Police reported Thursday evening the teen was last seen before 5 p.m. near K and Venango streets in the Harrowgate section of Kensington. She was walking home from her school, which is on the 300 block of West Hunting Park Avenue, and was on the phone with her mother when the call dropped abruptly, according to police.

Police initially said the girl may have been abducted but have since said that does not appear to be the case. Their investigation is ongoing.

Laura Fay

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Laura previously worked as a reporter, editor and audience director at The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education.

First published on April 25, 2024 / 6:56 PM EDT

