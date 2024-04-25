14-year-old girl last seen in Kensington found safe, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood has been found safe, according to police.

Police reported Thursday evening the teen was last seen before 5 p.m. near K and Venango streets in the Harrowgate section of Kensington. She was walking home from her school, which is on the 300 block of West Hunting Park Avenue, and was on the phone with her mother when the call dropped abruptly, according to police.

Police initially said the girl may have been abducted but have since said that does not appear to be the case. Their investigation is ongoing.