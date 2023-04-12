Teen found inside Philadelphia McDonald's with gunshot wound: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 18-year-old was found inside a McDonald's in the Tacony area of Northeast Philadelphia with a gunshot wound Tuesday night, police say.

The McDonald's is located on the 6400 block of Torresdale Avenue.

They say the teen was shot in the left hip. He was taken to a hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.

There are no arrests at this time and no weapons have been recovered.