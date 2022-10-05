Teen charged as adult in West Philadelphia double shooting that left 16-year-old dead, 14-year-old injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 16-year-old is charged in a double shooting that left another teen dead and a 14-year-old injured in West Philadelphia. Police arrested Tahjeir Thompson on Wednesday for his involvement in the Sept. 29 murder of 16-year-old Sincere Thomas.

Thompson is charged as an adult with murder, criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault and other related charges.

Police say Thomas was shot in the head at 54th Street and Willows Avenue on Sept. 29 just after 5 p.m. He was transported to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries late in the evening on Sept. 30.

A 14-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of his body in the shooting. He has since been placed in stable condition.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw recently spoke about the rise in violence among young people in the city.

"There are far too many young people in our city who believe that the only way to settle a conflict is by using a gun," Outlaw said. "Unfortunately, the impact of illegally carrying a firearm or using one during a crime can leave an indelible mark on the child and our community. Our department will continue to do everything in its power to ensure that those who commit these heinous crimes are taken into custody so that victims and their families can receive a measure of justice."