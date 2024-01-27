Teaching Kitchen at Mass General Brigham prescribes patients food as medication

How doctors are using some foods as medicine to treat chronic diseases

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A growing number of doctors are using food as medicine. Doctors say that prescription medications are still very critical but certain foods can also play an important role in keeping us healthy.

It may look like a set of a television food show, but Lisa Taylor is a dietician and she's preparing healthy dishes at a new teaching kitchen.

The lesson is that food is medicine.

"It means thinking about food and nutrition in the same way we think about medications and surgeries," said Dr. Jacob Mirsky, who is the medical director of Teaching Kitchen at Mass General Brigham.

Dr. Mirsky prescribes food to patients. They can even get the ingredients at a pantry next door and then sample the dishes made in the kitchen.

"Food is directly related to both the development and progression of chronic diseases," Dr. Mirsky said. "But it can also be used to prevent the progression and treat chronic diseases as well."

Some of these are obvious like diabetes and heart disease.

But doctors say foods high in sugar, salt and unhealthy fats are directly related to cancer, liver disease, stroke and more.

"Anxiety and mental health are also closely related to nutrition," Dr. Mirsky said.

These lessons are also available even if you are not a patient through an online cooking class called Nucook.

Thousands of people have joined in the classes to cook along with a professional chef and learn the power of nutrition.

"You can really make a difference in your health outcomes in the risk chronic diseases by changing what you are eating, how you are looking at food, what you put on your plate," Dr. Susan Hellerstein said.

Teaching Kitchen focuses on plant-based meals and affordability.

"We try to prepare for a family of four for less than $20," Dr. Hellerstein said.

It's a good combination for a healthy life.

Doctors say some data shows people who learn about healthy cooking and eating can have lower stress levels.