Taylor Swift's Eras Tour night 2 sets Acrisure Stadium record

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday night was most certainly not part of a "Cruel Summer" for Taylor Swift and her legions of fans here in Pittsburgh.

For the second night in a row, she performed a nearly three-hour show in front of thousands of fans on the North Shore, both inside and outside of Acrisure Stadium, previously known as Heinz Field.

Saturday was a special show, and not just because Aaron Dessner showed up to play the keys for her during the performance of "Seven."

The second night of the Eras Tour Pittsburgh stop set an Acrisure Stadium record, with a recorded attendance of 73,117.

Tonight’s attendance of 73,117 at Acrisure Stadium for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is the largest ever in stadium history. #PittsburghTSTheErasTour — Acrisure Stadium (@AcrisureStadium) June 18, 2023

With Taylor under a Pennsylvania sky and more than 70,000 fans on Saturday, there were certainly beautiful things.