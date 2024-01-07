Golden Globe-nominated Taylor Swift appears to skip Chiefs game with Travis Kelce ruled out

Golden Globes preview A preview of the 2024 Golden Globes 05:41

Taylor Swift appeared to skip the Kansas City Chiefs' Sunday game against the Los Angeles Chargers ahead of the Golden Globe Awards. Swift has been dating the Chiefs' Travis Kelce for months, but the star tight end was ruled inactive for the final game of the regular season.

Swift has attended several Kansas City games this season, and fans in the crowd at SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California, could be seen holding a "Where's Taylor" sign. Kelce and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes were both ruled out Sunday to avoid injury going into the playoffs.

Swift is expected to attend the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, where her concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" is nominated for cinematic and box office achievement, a new category making its debut this year.

Even if Kelce had been active for Sunday's game, it's possible Swift would have skipped the regular season finale, which began at 4:25 p.m. ET, just 3.5 hours before the 2024 Golden Globe Awards are set to begin. The Golden Globes will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

A view of fans holding a "Where's Taylor" sign during a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Inglewood, California. Harry How / Getty Images

Swift has never won a Golden Globe, though she's been nominated several times. Last year she was nominated in the original song category for "Carolina," from "Where the Crawdads Sing."

The singer was also nominated in 2020 for her song "Beautiful Ghosts" from the movie version of the musical "Cats." That year, she attended the award show with Joe Alwyn, marking one of the few times the singer was photographed publicly with Alwyn. The two broke up in 2023 after six years together.

Swift was also nominated for a Golden Globe in the best original song category in both 2013 and 2014.

This year, she faces stiff competition. Several of last year's top earners, including "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" are also nominated in the cinematic and box office achievement category.

Swift first attended a Chiefs game in September 2023. That same month, Kelce broke his silence about Swift amid rumors and speculation about their relationship on an episode of his "New Heights" podcast. The Chiefs player said he's been on the "rollercoaster of life" since Swift's first appearance at one of his games.

