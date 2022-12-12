Watch CBS News
Taylor Swift to make feature film directing debut

By CBS3 Staff

CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Taylor Swift is about to direct her first feature film with Disney's Searchlight Pictures. 

The company says Swift has written an original script, but no information on the plot or casting has been revealed.

The Swift directed short film, "All Too Well," won video of the year at the VMAs, earned a Grammy nomination  and it's eligible for an Academy Award.

December 12, 2022

