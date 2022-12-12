Taylor Swift to make feature film directing debut
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Taylor Swift is about to direct her first feature film with Disney's Searchlight Pictures.
The company says Swift has written an original script, but no information on the plot or casting has been revealed.
The Swift directed short film, "All Too Well," won video of the year at the VMAs, earned a Grammy nomination and it's eligible for an Academy Award.
