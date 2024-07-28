Welcome to New Jersey: Taylor Swift exhibit draws record visitors to Stone Harbor Museum

Stone Harbor Museum sees spike in visitors thanks to 2024 Taylor Swift Collection | Summer Beat

Stone Harbor Museum sees spike in visitors thanks to 2024 Taylor Swift Collection | Summer Beat

Stone Harbor Museum sees spike in visitors thanks to 2024 Taylor Swift Collection | Summer Beat

STONE HARBOR, N.J. (CBS) — Teri Fischer is having a busy summer at the Stone Harbor Museum.

Inside the museum, hundreds of artifacts are on display celebrating the Jersey Shore town's history.

"We've always advertised 5,000-plus artifacts from Stone Harbor," Fischer said.

But this summer, a new exhibit is drawing a big crowd — a section of the museum all about Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift may be a Pennsylvania native, but her Jersey girl roots run deep. The singer spent many summer days in Stone Harbor, and now the town's museum is honoring the pop star with a special new exhibit, thanks to her family.

Earlier this year, Swift's family contacted the museum to see if staff were interested in photos and memories from their time summering in Stone Harbor.

Soon after, photos, a signed guitar and other memorabilia showed up, and the 2024 Taylor Swift collection was born.

From the photos on display, it's easy to see how these beach days were some of "The Best Days" for Taylor Swift.

Swift's connections in Stone Harbor run deep. Fischer said Swift's dad was an EMT with the volunteer fire company.

And Swift herself performed at local spots like Coffee Talk, which is celebrating 30 years this month. "I think it's amazing. I think it's all really cool," said Sophia Patti, a Swiftie from Maryland.

For the younger Swifties, the museum is offering a scavenger hunt.

In the weeks since opening, this piece of Stone Harbor history has not only quadrupled visitor numbers, it also means people stopping in for the exhibit are staying to enjoy all the museum has to offer.

"It brought so many different people to the museum," Fischer said. "We're so grateful."