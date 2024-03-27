Taylor Swift's father will not face charges for allegedly punching Australian photographer

The Taylor Swift effect is very real The Taylor Swift effect is very real 02:26

Taylor Swift's father, Scott Swift, will not face charges for allegedly punching a photographer in Australia, New South Wales Police Force confirmed to CBS News.

The incident occurred in February when Swift was in Melbourne for her Eras Tour. The pop star and her father, then 71, were coming off a yacht at the Neutral Bay Wharf, where veteran paparazzi photographer Ben McDonald was taking photos of them, the Associated Press reported at the time.

In a statement to CBS News at the time, a representative for Taylor Swift told CBS News that "two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water."

McDonald told police Swift assaulted him. "There were about four or five security there and at one point, one of the American security started shoving his umbrella into me and my camera and then Taylor got in her car," McDonald then told the AP.

Taylor Swift performs at Melbourne Cricket Ground on February 16, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. Graham Denholm/TAS24/Getty Images

"Someone else came running at me and punched me in the left side of my face. Initially, I thought it was an Australian security that was trying to be the hero of the moment in front of the Americans, but as it turned out it was her father," McDonald added.

McDonald reported the alleged incident to police but was not seriously injured, AFP reports.

The New South Wales Police Force did not release the names of the parties involved but confirmed they were investigating a 71-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at 2:30 a.m.

McDonald later identified Scott Swift from an online picture. "In 23 years, I haven't been assaulted and punched in the chops, particularly by the talent's dad," he told the AP.

Scott Swift soon left Australia, police said. Taylor Swift also left via private jet after seven sold-out stadium concerts in the country.

Fans, who dubbed the star's dad "Papa Swift," defended Scott in social media posts.

The police told CBS News that after investigating the incident, they decided they "will take no further action in relation to the matter."