Taylor Swift attends Chiefs game with Brittany Mahomes – but they weren't the only famous faces there

Taylor Swift was again spotted cheering on Travis Kelce and the Chiefs – this time, at an away game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Swift was spotted in a box with quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, and they weren't the only famous faces in the crowd. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles was also there to cheer on her husband, Packers safety Jonathan Owens.

Swift and Mahomes were seen cheering excitedly and hugging along with Lyndsay Bell, the wife of Chiefs tight end Blake Bell, who wore a red jacket matching Swift's.

Swift and Mahomes have been photographed hanging out before, including a night out in New York earlier this month.

While they cheered in a box, Biles was seen on the sidelines ahead of the game in a jacket emblazoned with her husband's name and number. She and Owens tied the knot in April.

At the end of the game, their worlds collided – literally. Owens shoved Kelce as he was trying to catch Mahomes' final Hail Mary pass in the final play of the game. The Packers ended up beating the Chiefs 27 to 19.

Despite being in Packers territory, some fans showed support for Swift, holding signs asking her to play at Lambeau Field and admitting they were "here for Taylor Swift."

Swift has attended several of Kelce's games since September and has attracted fan fair around her appearances. She has even been credited with boosting ticket sales and sales of Kelce's No. 87 jersey.

Since her first appearance alongside Kelce's mom, Donna, at a September game, Swift has attended games with friends such as Blake Lively and has been spotted leaving with Kelce.

Kelce opened up about Swift on his podcast with his fellow NFL star and brother, Jason Kelce. And it's not just Swift in the stadium stands – Kelce also attended her show in Buenos Aires, Argentina, during which she changed the songs of her song "Karma" for him. Instead of singing "Karma is a guy on the screen," she sang "Karma is a guy on the Chiefs."

In an interview with "CBS Mornings" co-host and former NFL player Nate Burleson, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said this month that Swift is an "unbelievable artist," and that Kelce is an "unbelievable player." "Listen, they're happy. They seem to be enjoying their relationship. That's great in and of itself. But it has connected more fans of Taylor's and more fans of the NFL in some ways," Goodell said. "To see that they have a connection, now they have a connection to our game and to Taylor ... I think it's great for the league to have that kind of attention. So we welcome it."

Earlier this year, Swift finished the wildly successful U.S. leg of her "Eras" tour and just wrapped up the first portion of the international leg. She also released an Eras concert film, which raked in an estimated $96 million domestically in its opening weekend in October.