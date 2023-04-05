Watch CBS News
Taxpayers can expect a lower tax refund, according to IRS

By CBS3 Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- You have two weeks left to file your taxes. This year's deadline is Tuesday, April 18th.

Unfortunately for taxpayers, the Internal Revenue Service says the average refund is lower than last year. It dropped from $32,000 to $29,000.

One reason for the decline is the pandemic-era provisions, like the expanded child tax credit, have expired.

Still, the total number of people receiving refunds is up.

According to the IRS, 59 million people have gotten a refund this year.

