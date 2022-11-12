Bucks County gun store burglarized: Police
Chalfont, Pa. (CBS) – A gun store in Bucks County was burglarized on Saturday morning, police say. Authorities say five offenders stole multiple rifles and pistols from Target World in Chalfont around 4 a.m.
Video of the incident shows the offenders and a black Hyundai sedan as the getaway vehicle. Officials say the car has an inoperable driver-side brake light.
Anyone with information regarding this burglary or the identity of the offenders is asked to contact police.
