Target scraps plan to open new store in University City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Target has scrapped plans to open a new store in University City.

The store at 37th and Chestnut Streets was expected to be part of a retail space being added to the former International House near the University of Pennsylvania campus.

Target is not saying why it dropped its plans to build here, but did tell CBS News Philadelphia it routinely assesses current projects, and made the decision to no longer pursue a store at this location.

The International House began in 1908, when members of a Christian organization ran into two Chinese students on the Penn campus and found out that they were the first people to speak to the students. It earned a reputation as a safe haven for international students and scholars.

A century later, it housed 1,200 students and scholars who speak 25 languages and hail from 95 countries.

International House announced plans to pare down its operations and move from the 37th and Chestnut location in 2019.

After that, the Lightbox Film Center's programming moved from the International House to University of the Arts.