Amber Alert canceled: 17-year-old missing Dover girl found, police say

DOVER, Del. (CBS) -- An Amber Alert has been canceled in Dover after a teenager who went missing has been found safe. Police said previously they had reason to believe the teenager was in danger but in the end, she was found safe.

Dover police would not give details on where 17-year-old Taniyah Quail-Marker was found, but she went missing at about midnight Tuesday.

Highway signs were lit up letting people know Taniyah was missing.

Police say she left a family member's home at the Leander Lakes apartment complex in Dover. That is where they say she left with a man.

Police said attempts to contact the 17-year-old were unsuccessful

Police say they are now making arrangements to reconnect the 17-year-old with her mother.