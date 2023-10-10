"Take A Moment" campaign from COVID resurges for World Mental Health Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Having a 2-year-old and finding time for herself was a challenge for Darryl Baker.

CBS News Philadelphia

"I have felt like sometimes you are drowning when you become, when I became a mum," she said.

Then Baker just took a moment.

"Just closing your eyes and shutting the noise out," Baker said.

It's a campaign created by Lara Journo-Leggat and Ray Burmiston, originally to help people cope during the dark days of COVID.

CBS News Philadelphia

"It's that moment we all need in the everyday. Close your eyes. Disconnect. Reconnect and come back to the room," Journo-Leggat said.

It encourages people to stop and close their eyes for a little self-care.

"People have literally said, 'I know how you saved my life, like I was going to do something today and I'm no longer going to do it.' That's how powerful it can be." Journo-Leggat explained.

Dozens of celebrities have lent their famous faces to the cause. But it's not just the rich and famous faces sharing their portraits.

"It doesn't matter if you're a celebrity, doesn't matter who — a child, an adult, an older person," Journo-Leggat said. "All of us will experience that moment of disconnect every day."

With most people facing different levels of stress, everyone is encouraged to stop and take a moment for themselves.

"Being reminded to not lose myself. It changes everything. It changes your outlook. It changed how you parent. I think you're more present," Baker said.

For people who want to participate in the campaign, take a picture of yourself with your eyes closed and upload it to social media with the #TakeAMoment.