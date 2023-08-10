Watch CBS News
Tacodelphia arson suspect photo released: police

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are asking for the public's help with identifying a man who started a fire inside Tacodelphia, a restaurant, in Center City. 

It happened at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25 at Tacodelphia on the 400 block of South Broad.

Authorities say the person broke in, lit a fire on the stove, and continued to add flammable items to the fire. 

The suspect is approximately 6'0 - 6'2 in height, thin, 20-25 years old. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, shorts and white sneakers.

Police say if you see this man, do not approach him, instead call 911 immediately. 

First published on August 9, 2023 / 10:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

