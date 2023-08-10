Tacodelphia arson suspect photo released: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are asking for the public's help with identifying a man who started a fire inside Tacodelphia, a restaurant, in Center City.
It happened at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25 at Tacodelphia on the 400 block of South Broad.
Authorities say the person broke in, lit a fire on the stove, and continued to add flammable items to the fire.
The suspect is approximately 6'0 - 6'2 in height, thin, 20-25 years old. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, shorts and white sneakers.
Police say if you see this man, do not approach him, instead call 911 immediately.
