Woman wanted for abusing puppy inside Delaware apartment

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- Police in Delaware are searching for a woman wanted for abusing a 1-year-old Yorkie puppy.

The cruel acts were all caught on camera. We do want to warn you, the video above is disturbing.

"I just knew something was wrong with my dog," said Ny'ashia Harris, who owns a Yorkie named "Benji."

Home surveillance video from Friday shows a woman throwing, beating and choking a 5-pound Yorkie puppy.

Delaware police have now issued an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Syniah Percell – charged with felony cruelty to animals.

"It was horrific," Harris said.

Harris says she left her beloved 1-year-old Benji with her long time friend who was staying with her for the week at her Delaware apartment when she went to work.

"I really trusted this girl," Harris said. "This was somebody I thought was family, we were so close."

Harris says when she returned home that night after her friend left, Benji was lethargic and weak.

"Normally, he's very energetic. He would at the door waiting for me, me and him are like this," Harris said.

Harris says when she examined Benji, she noticed a large bruise on his stomach and a missing nail on the carpet. That's when she says she started checking the cameras in her home.

"I sent her everything and I was asking her what was going on and she said that she was training him," Harris said.

Harris rushed Benji to the vet, where animal welfare teams were called. Benji remains hospitalized, undergoing round-the-clock care for his injuries.

"He is fighting for his life," Harris said.

For now, Harris says she's focused on getting Benji well and making sure something like this never happens again.

"I want to make sure that everybody knows who she is, what she did, I want to hold her fully accountable," Harris said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Newark police.

"Justice for Benji, Benji strong, because he's fighting, he's trying, OK," Harris said.