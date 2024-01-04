Sweethearts updates Valentine's conversation heart candy to reflect modern day "situationships"

If you're not in a relationship, but you're not single, Sweethearts candy is giving you a delicious opportunity to celebrate Valentine's Day with that hard-to-define companion.

Spangler, the company behind the beloved conversation hearts with romantic phrases like "Love You" and "Be Mine," said in a news release that it's putting a twist on its sweet treats, misprinting those lovey-dovey lines for "messages as blurry as your relationship."

Sweethearts has created a limited edition "Situationships" candy for Valentine's Day 2024. Spangler

"Singles are taking 'situationships' to the next level this year, and Sweethearts is here for them," said Evan Brock, vice president of marketing for Spangler. "The printing on Sweethearts isn't always perfect. This is our way of embracing those imperfections in a way that taps into pop culture."

The delicacies are targeted at Gen-Z situationships, the company said, which include any relationships without exclusivity, boundaries or labels.

Cleveland Clinic psychologist Susan Albers-Bowling says situationship "is a romantic or sexual relationship that hasn't been formalized. ... There are elements of friendship and romance, but they exist without defining the relationship. So, essentially, you have many of the benefits of a traditional relationship without having to make a commitment."

So if that sounds like you, you may just have the perfect Valentine's Day gift for that kinda special person.

The Sweethearts Situationships will be available to buy online starting on Jan. 8.