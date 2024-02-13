Are you in a situationship? Sweethearts candy takes advantage of "decision fatigue"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Valentine's Day is Wednesday, and this year there's a new spin for single people in the dating world — and something called decision fatigue.

Doctors said decision fatigue can happen to people on dating apps. This year a candy maker is taking advantage of relationship indecision.

Sweethearts, the heart-shaped candy, has a new spin ahead of this year's Valentine's Day for people in something called a situationship. It's a relationship that's not really committed or defined.

"I think anyone in a situationship is probably asking themselves that very same question. Is this love, is it a friendship?" Evan Brock, vice president of marketing at Spangler Candy Company said.

The company that makes Sweethearts has created boxes of the heart-shaped candies where "The messages are as blurry as your relationship." And it's taking advantage of a mistake.

"Sometimes we have a whole batch of them that just end up being misprinted," Brock said. "When we heard about this new relationship term called the situationship, it was like the answer was right in front of us."

Looking for a situation or a real love connection has millions on dating apps.

"Online dating is a double-edged sword. On one hand, it creates wonderful connections. The downside is that it can often bruise your self-esteem," psychologist Dr. Susan Albers said.

Experts said dating apps are designed to be addicting with the constant swiping and scrolling, making it hard to disconnect. Some people may even experience decision fatigue.

"Dating apps are just one tool for finding a significant other," Albers said. "If you are feeling burnt out or frustrated, take a break. But don't give up."

Experts said it's important to remember that not everyone on dating apps is looking for the same thing.

"If you just wanna have fun, then, hey, situationship it up. Do your thing," matchmaker Devyn Simone said.

Last year the term "situationship" was in the running for Oxford Dictionary's Word of the Year, meaning more than friends but less than a couple.